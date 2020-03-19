UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Restricting Human Interaction To Avoid Spread Of COVID 19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Commissioner for restricting human interaction to avoid spread of COVID 19

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all precautionary measures have been taken to avoid the spread of COVID 19 (Coronavirus) in the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all precautionary measures have been taken to avoid the spread of COVID 19 (Coronavirus) in the division.

In a video message issued from his office here today, he said that after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, Punjab government had asked divisional and district administrations to identify quarantine centers in their respective areas.

He told that quarantine centers had to be located away from population but not far from the city in order to get easily accessed in case of an emergency. He told that the hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were selected for quarantine centers because they are located far from the city and university residences are always not near the hostels.

He further explained that Pakistan lacks resources therefore instead of constructing new buildings for the purpose, the existing infrastructures were used.

He told that a hospital was also needed to be dedicated for coronavirus patient and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur was chosen for that.

Commissioner said that the government has closed educational institutions to restrict human interactions. He asked the citizens of Bahawalpur to avoid unnecessary traveling and should stay at home.

He said that people should avoid interaction and don't leave their home. Commissioner said that no case of coronavirus was reported in Bahawalpur division and it will not spread from people being brought to quarantine centers here.

Quarantine centers are set up to keep the patients in a controlled environment and avoid the spread of the virus. Commissioner also asked to use hand sanitizers and wash hands frequently. He also said that ablution (Wuzzu) is the best thing to keep yourself clean and free from the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur IUB All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

22 minutes ago

Several flights to move to Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi A ..

30 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

23 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

21 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.