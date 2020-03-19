Commissioner for restricting human interaction to avoid spread of COVID 19

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all precautionary measures have been taken to avoid the spread of COVID 19 (Coronavirus) in the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all precautionary measures have been taken to avoid the spread of COVID 19 (Coronavirus) in the division.

In a video message issued from his office here today, he said that after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, Punjab government had asked divisional and district administrations to identify quarantine centers in their respective areas.

He told that quarantine centers had to be located away from population but not far from the city in order to get easily accessed in case of an emergency. He told that the hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were selected for quarantine centers because they are located far from the city and university residences are always not near the hostels.

He further explained that Pakistan lacks resources therefore instead of constructing new buildings for the purpose, the existing infrastructures were used.

He told that a hospital was also needed to be dedicated for coronavirus patient and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur was chosen for that.

Commissioner said that the government has closed educational institutions to restrict human interactions. He asked the citizens of Bahawalpur to avoid unnecessary traveling and should stay at home.

He said that people should avoid interaction and don't leave their home. Commissioner said that no case of coronavirus was reported in Bahawalpur division and it will not spread from people being brought to quarantine centers here.

Quarantine centers are set up to keep the patients in a controlled environment and avoid the spread of the virus. Commissioner also asked to use hand sanitizers and wash hands frequently. He also said that ablution (Wuzzu) is the best thing to keep yourself clean and free from the virus.