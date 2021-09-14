Commissioner for result oriented initiatives to provide best health services

Commissioner Shafique Mahesar has said that result oriented initiatives are being taken for provision of best health services to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shafique Mahesar has said that result oriented initiatives are being taken for provision of best health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, WHO representatives, officials of the revenue department, Planing and Development officials while TMA and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Commissioner said the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged.

He also directed the concerned officers to ensure complete eradication of corruption. He also directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.