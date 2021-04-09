UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Retrieval Of Land From Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Commissioner for retrieval of land from grabbers

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to retrieve land from grabbers which was highlighted by a little girl through social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to retrieve land from grabbers which was highlighted by a little girl through social media.

Taking action on a video viral on social media in which a minor girl for appealing for retrieval of their land from grabbers here on Friday, the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed district administration to contact with family of the minor immediately.

He ordered for quick operation on the land after getting data from the revenue department.

The commissioner urged the family of the girl to contact his office anytime and said that justice would be provided to them.

He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against land grabbers as per directives of the provincial government.

Related Topics

Multan Social Media Family From Government

Recent Stories

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

35 minutes ago

Four Indonesian scholars visit ICCBS for research ..

4 seconds ago

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather on ..

4 minutes ago

Pak, Belarus envoys for boosting bilateral ties in ..

4 minutes ago

Present Government inherited corruptly rotten syst ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.