Commissioner for retrieval of land from grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to retrieve land from grabbers which was highlighted by a little girl through social media.

Taking action on a video viral on social media in which a minor girl for appealing for retrieval of their land from grabbers here on Friday, the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed district administration to contact with family of the minor immediately.

He ordered for quick operation on the land after getting data from the revenue department.

The commissioner urged the family of the girl to contact his office anytime and said that justice would be provided to them.

He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against land grabbers as per directives of the provincial government.