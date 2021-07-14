UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Reviewing Arrangements To Deal With Monsoon Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:02 PM

Commissioner for reviewing arrangements to deal with monsoon emergency

In order to make arrangements for expected rains and floods, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting at Committee Room

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to make arrangements for expected rains and floods, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting at Committee Room.

Commandant Indus Rangers Nawabshah Brig Muhammad Ramzan, DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt [r] Bilal Shahid Rao, Director NARA Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamrah, XEN Dad Division Khald Jan Baloch, XEN Irrigation Rohri Division Iftkhar Ahmed Langah, XEN Nasrat Division Irrigation Atta Muhammad, SEHesco Abdu Sattar Lashari, Director Eucation Nasir Hussain Soomro, District Health Officers of all the three districts, officials of Forest, Local Government, Livestock, Scouts and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

While Addressing the meeting,Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah directed Deputy Commissioners and all relevant officials of the division to finalize all arrangements in the wake of expected rains and floods. He directed to adopt comprehensive steps and solid strategy to cope up with the rains and floods. He directed DC Shaheed Benazirabad and irrigation officials to make necessary arrangements for strengthening of protective embankments of River Indus passing through the district limits,availability of required machinery, evacuation of population, domestic animals and material from ravine areas and set up of relief camps.

He also instructed for availability of dewatering rain accumulated water, cleaning of nullas and maintaining the drainage system including other necessary arrangements in this regard.

He also instructed that rescue and relief arrangements shall also be given final touches.

Commissioner stressed officials of the irrigation department to point out the weak sites of protective embankments and ensure their repairs and stone pitching work, side by side with setting up of chowkis with vigilance staff. He also directed irrigation officials of Rohri Canal and Nara Canal to inspect the vulnerable sites of embankments and ensure their immediate repair and maintenance.

Commissioner directed relevant officials to ensure disposal of rain water from city limits and make necessary arrangements of machinery in this regard. Briefing the meeting Commandant Indus Rangers Brig Muhammad Ramzan and DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch said that Indus Rangers and Police has prepared contingency plan for security and help to administration and general public in any emergency situation in the wake of expected rains and floods.

Earlier,Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad,Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze Districts briefed the meeting about arrangements made to cope up with expected rains and floods and controlling the situation after rains. They said that apart from setting up of Control Rooms at the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, relief committees were activated at tehsil level. They said that anti-snake bite and dog bite vaccines were available at medical camps in adequate quantities.

On the occasion,officials of departments of health, irrigation, livestock and otherrelevant departments informed commissioner about arrangements made forexpected rains and floods.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Nara Nawabshah Nasir Sanghar Rohri All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Indonesian consul general visits Binoria Universit ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Safdar's propaganda based on lies dashes to ..

1 minute ago

PMA urges people for adopting preventive measures ..

1 minute ago

ICCI appreciates ITP endavours to create road safe ..

4 minutes ago

Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug ..

4 minutes ago

43 nullahs of KMC, 514 nullahs of DMCs cleared: CM ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.