Commissioner for reviewing arrangements to deal with monsoon emergency

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to make arrangements for expected rains and floods, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting at Committee Room.

Commandant Indus Rangers Nawabshah Brig Muhammad Ramzan, DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Capt [r] Bilal Shahid Rao, Director NARA Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamrah, XEN Dad Division Khald Jan Baloch, XEN Irrigation Rohri Division Iftkhar Ahmed Langah, XEN Nasrat Division Irrigation Atta Muhammad, SEHesco Abdu Sattar Lashari, Director Eucation Nasir Hussain Soomro, District Health Officers of all the three districts, officials of Forest, Local Government, Livestock, Scouts and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

While Addressing the meeting,Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah directed Deputy Commissioners and all relevant officials of the division to finalize all arrangements in the wake of expected rains and floods. He directed to adopt comprehensive steps and solid strategy to cope up with the rains and floods. He directed DC Shaheed Benazirabad and irrigation officials to make necessary arrangements for strengthening of protective embankments of River Indus passing through the district limits,availability of required machinery, evacuation of population, domestic animals and material from ravine areas and set up of relief camps.

He also instructed for availability of dewatering rain accumulated water, cleaning of nullas and maintaining the drainage system including other necessary arrangements in this regard.

He also instructed that rescue and relief arrangements shall also be given final touches.

Commissioner stressed officials of the irrigation department to point out the weak sites of protective embankments and ensure their repairs and stone pitching work, side by side with setting up of chowkis with vigilance staff. He also directed irrigation officials of Rohri Canal and Nara Canal to inspect the vulnerable sites of embankments and ensure their immediate repair and maintenance.

Commissioner directed relevant officials to ensure disposal of rain water from city limits and make necessary arrangements of machinery in this regard. Briefing the meeting Commandant Indus Rangers Brig Muhammad Ramzan and DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch said that Indus Rangers and Police has prepared contingency plan for security and help to administration and general public in any emergency situation in the wake of expected rains and floods.

Earlier,Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad,Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze Districts briefed the meeting about arrangements made to cope up with expected rains and floods and controlling the situation after rains. They said that apart from setting up of Control Rooms at the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, relief committees were activated at tehsil level. They said that anti-snake bite and dog bite vaccines were available at medical camps in adequate quantities.

On the occasion,officials of departments of health, irrigation, livestock and otherrelevant departments informed commissioner about arrangements made forexpected rains and floods.