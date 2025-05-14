(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam on Wednesday directed all law enforcement and administrative departments to utilize all available resources to maintain peace and order across the region.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting on public safety and the overall security situation held here at his office which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioners of Dera and Tank, as well as senior officials from FIA, Customs, Excise, and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing measures to ensure law and order in the division.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar informed the meeting that significant steps were being taken to strengthen security, including the establishment of additional check posts and deployment of extra personnel.

He said the joint check posts were also being planned to enhance coordination, particularly at city entry points, while internal security and patrolling were being reinforced.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam emphasized the need for foolproof security arrangements and stressed the critical role of the police and FIA in countering security threats.

He particularly highlighted the importance of addressing the spread of inflammatory content through social media platforms.

“All departments must remain vigilant and work with dedication to prevent any untoward incident,” he stated, calling for strengthened inter-department cooperation and proactive coordination to maintain public safety across the region.

APP/akt