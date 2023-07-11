Commissioner for safe disposal of hospitals' waste in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The strict monitoring for safe disposal of all public and private hospitals' waste would be ensured in DG Khan division.

It has been decided in a Divisional Hospitals Waste Supervisory Committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir.

It was also decided to immediately form a committee to examine the matters related to sudden inspection of hospitals and incinerators and submit a report.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

Commissioner issued orders for strict monitoring of waste disposal and recycling of public and private hospitals.

He directed to public and private hospitals to submit reports on waste disposal and other matters on a daily basis because the infection waste of the hospital was most dangerous.

He further ordered to ensure safe delivery of hospital waste and incinerator and took strict action against illegal handling of hospital waste as per law. He said that everyone has to play role to reduce the environmental pollution related to hospital waste.

He asked the Deputy commissioners and CEOs to monitor the affairs of health hospitals waste themselves. He said that training and awareness seminars should be conducted regarding the safe disposal of hospital waste and cleanliness should be ensured in all public and private hospitals of DG Khan division.