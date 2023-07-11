Open Menu

Commissioner For Safe Disposal Of Hospitals' Waste In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner for safe disposal of hospitals' waste in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The strict monitoring for safe disposal of all public and private hospitals' waste would be ensured in DG Khan division.

It has been decided in a Divisional Hospitals Waste Supervisory Committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir.

It was also decided to immediately form a committee to examine the matters related to sudden inspection of hospitals and incinerators and submit a report.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

Commissioner issued orders for strict monitoring of waste disposal and recycling of public and private hospitals.

He directed to public and private hospitals to submit reports on waste disposal and other matters on a daily basis because the infection waste of the hospital was most dangerous.

He further ordered to ensure safe delivery of hospital waste and incinerator and took strict action against illegal handling of hospital waste as per law. He said that everyone has to play role to reduce the environmental pollution related to hospital waste.

He asked the Deputy commissioners and CEOs to monitor the affairs of health hospitals waste themselves. He said that training and awareness seminars should be conducted regarding the safe disposal of hospital waste and cleanliness should be ensured in all public and private hospitals of DG Khan division.

Related Topics

Nasir All

Recent Stories

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

3 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

55 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

2 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

2 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan