UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Security Arrangements At Graveyards

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyards

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure proper security arrangements at graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure proper security arrangements at graveyards.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the commissioner said that boundary walls and entry gates would be constructed at all graveyards of the division. He said that lights would be installed there while security and cleanliness arrangements would also be ensured at cemeteries. He said that special committees would be formed to look after the matters related to graveyards.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that directives has been issued to private housing colonies, local government and municipal corporation to prepare data of graveyards in their respective areas.

He said that drug addicted people and criminals would not be allowed to use these places for their purposes. He said that guard would also be deployed at cemeteries and local watchman system would be introduced at all areas.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched against the people used graveyards for their evil purposes. He said that police patrolling at all big cemeteries of the city would be launched soon.

Related Topics

Multan Police Criminals All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Allied parties united under leadership of PM Sheba ..

Allied parties united under leadership of PM Shebaz Sharif: Muqam

4 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next ..

PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next week

4 minutes ago
 CCPO visits Dolphin Squad headquarters

CCPO visits Dolphin Squad headquarters

4 minutes ago
 56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

6 minutes ago
 MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

6 minutes ago
 Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazi ..

Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazirabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.