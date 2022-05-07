Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyards

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure proper security arrangements at graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure proper security arrangements at graveyards.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the commissioner said that boundary walls and entry gates would be constructed at all graveyards of the division. He said that lights would be installed there while security and cleanliness arrangements would also be ensured at cemeteries. He said that special committees would be formed to look after the matters related to graveyards.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that directives has been issued to private housing colonies, local government and municipal corporation to prepare data of graveyards in their respective areas.

He said that drug addicted people and criminals would not be allowed to use these places for their purposes. He said that guard would also be deployed at cemeteries and local watchman system would be introduced at all areas.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched against the people used graveyards for their evil purposes. He said that police patrolling at all big cemeteries of the city would be launched soon.