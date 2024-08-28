Commissioner For Sensitizing People On Mpox
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah has strictly directed the Health Department to conduct an effective awareness campaign in the entire division regarding Mpox disease by engaging the hospitals, educational Institutions, union councils, village councils and neighborhoods.
He also directed for taking the services of Ulema, religious scholars and Madaris as well in this regard.
He issued these directions while chairing a video link meeting on Mpox disease at his office on Wednesday. The meeting beside the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, DPO Kohat Umar Khan and DHO Kohat, was also attended by the deputy commissioners, DPOs and DHOs of Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram Districts through video link.
Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of all Districts, while sharing information on Mpox, informed that no case of Mpox has been reported in their respective districts so far, but preparations have already been made for it.
Isolation wards have been allocated in hospitals for it.
Commissioner Kohat said that Mpox is not such a fatal disease that can cause immediate death adding that there is a need to take precautionary measures for Mpox before it makes a situation. He urged the DCs, DPOs and DHOs to devise a viable plan of action and sensitize the society for it so that there is no fear at the public level on Mpox disease.
Commissioner Kohat asked the Health Department to alert their Rapid Response Teams and keep in close contact with all the related departments and institutions. He further directed to share the measures taken in connection with Mpox with his office immediately in black and white.
