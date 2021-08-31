UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Setting Up Bus Terminal, Stands In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Commissioner for setting up Bus Terminal, Stands in Hyderabad

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday said that Bus terminal and Stands would soon be established in Hyderabad for provision of better transport facilities to citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday said that Bus terminal and Stands would soon be established in Hyderabad for provision of better transport facilities to citizens.

He said this, while presiding over a meeting for restoration of bus stands and establishment of Bus terminal in Hyderabad.The meeting was attended by the Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Administrator HMC Altaf Hussain Sario and others.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Transport said like Karachi, SRTC Depot in Hyderabad should be used for transport purposes and encroachments must be removed from Badin bus stand without any delay, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner was asked to hold meetings with the stakeholders and submit recommendations regarding removal of encroachments from Badin Bus stand by September 3.

Abass Baloch said Hyderabad needed several bus stands and concerned departments had to play a role in setting up such stands in the city.

He said Badin Bus stand should be restored by repairing it and with the joint efforts of the Transport department and the HMC, Baldia Bus stand could also be made functional. He asked the officers concerned to hold meetings with stakeholders for achieving required spaces to operationalize Baldia stand.

He said that the steps would soon be taken for the setting up of the Bus terminal and the bus stands in the city to facilitate the general public.

Related Topics

Karachi Altaf Hussain Hyderabad Badin Baldia September From

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

14 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down ..

Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' to Ensure Karabakh R ..

7 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreeme ..

Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreement With NASA - Kiev

7 minutes ago
 CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastun ..

CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastung encounter

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.