Commissioner for setting up Bus Terminal, Stands in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday said that Bus terminal and Stands would soon be established in Hyderabad for provision of better transport facilities to citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday said that Bus terminal and Stands would soon be established in Hyderabad for provision of better transport facilities to citizens.

He said this, while presiding over a meeting for restoration of bus stands and establishment of Bus terminal in Hyderabad.The meeting was attended by the Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Administrator HMC Altaf Hussain Sario and others.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Transport said like Karachi, SRTC Depot in Hyderabad should be used for transport purposes and encroachments must be removed from Badin bus stand without any delay, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner was asked to hold meetings with the stakeholders and submit recommendations regarding removal of encroachments from Badin Bus stand by September 3.

Abass Baloch said Hyderabad needed several bus stands and concerned departments had to play a role in setting up such stands in the city.

He said Badin Bus stand should be restored by repairing it and with the joint efforts of the Transport department and the HMC, Baldia Bus stand could also be made functional. He asked the officers concerned to hold meetings with stakeholders for achieving required spaces to operationalize Baldia stand.

He said that the steps would soon be taken for the setting up of the Bus terminal and the bus stands in the city to facilitate the general public.