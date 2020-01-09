UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Settling Affairs Of Local Bodies (LB) By January 10

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Commissioner for settling affairs of Local Bodies (LB) by January 10

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab for settling the affairs of Local Bodies (LB) for transferring power under new LB system 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab for settling the affairs of Local Bodies (LB) for transferring power under new LB system 2019.

Addressing a meeting of Divisional Transitional Committee (DTC) here the Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood said that the powers, liabilities and assets under New Local Bodies system 2019 will be transferred to the elected representatives adding that in this connection any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

Meeting was attended by ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Director LG Ch. Ilyas, Deputy Director LG Ch. Hanif and DCs of Bhakhar, Mianwali and Khushab attended the meeting through video link.

Dr. Farah Masood has directed for operating the accounts of Tehsil councils so as the activities could be started for taking steps to resolve the problems of general public.

Commissioner had directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts for starting rationalization of banned staff and officers of district councils, She said and added that surplus staff be appointed in municipal committees and other institutions of development of local government .

Commissioner further said and warned that nepotism in institution will not be accepted adding that new local bodies system has much importance regarding public service and no interference will also be tolerated.

