Commissioner For Shifting Corona Positive Persons To Labour Colony Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Thursday, directed to shift all Corona infected patients to quarantine centre set up at Labour Colony Nawabshah to ensure isolation as well as provision of better facilities to patients

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Thursday, directed to shift all Corona infected patients to quarantine centre set up at Labour Colony Nawabshah to ensure isolation as well as provision of better facilities to patients.

The commissioner accompanied by Commander Indus Rangers Brig.

Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmedd Jaffar and officials of Pakistan Army visited Usmania Masjid Quarantine centre to review facilities there.

He held a meeting with leaders of Tableeghi Jammat at the quarantine centre. He said that better facilities of lodging, food and medical treatment were available at Labour Colony Quarantine centre where suspected patients would be lodged in order to prevent spread of Corona in the area.The leaders of Tableeghi Jamaat on the occasion assured their complete cooperation to administration.

