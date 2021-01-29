Commissioner for shifting of wagon stands outside city areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmoob directed district administration to shift wagon stands from Dera Adda Chowk to General Bus Stand in order to resolve traffic related issues of the city.

Presiding over a meeting regarding shifting of bus and wagon stands outside the city here on Friday, Commissioner said that all stands established inside the city would be given proper place at general bus stand.

He said that traffic related issues of the city would be resolved on top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed administrator general bus stand to allocate place for these stands at general bus stand.

Director Local Government Farooq Dogar, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin, DSP Traffic Waseem Ijaz and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.