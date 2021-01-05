UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Shifting Truck, Bus Terminals Out Of City Areas Within Two Years

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday said that the administration of truck and bus terminals have been given two years to shift their terminals out of city areas as with the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, heavy transport would not be allowed to enter the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress at Ring Road Project, the Commissioner said that the ban would be indispensable for solving traffic problems and controlling environmental pollution.

He said that truck and bus terminal owners can avail the chance to purchase the land which is available at cheaper rates at the designated places along the Ring Road but its rates would notice an upward trend as the construction work on the project is started.

He said that all the truck stands are located in densely populated areas of the city having great commercial value but, it would not be the same as the shifting of the terminals to be completed even though they can be used for other commercial purposes.

He said that relocation of heavy transport terminals out of the city was inevitable as the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if the heavy traffic is allowed to enter the city areas even after completion of the project.

He said that the bus and truck terminal owners and their representative organizations had also been contacted and apprised the importance of relocation out of city areas.

The Commissioner directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority to contact the representatives of furniture and auto markets and representatives of cottage industries to apprise them importance of the economic zones at Ring Road.

He said traffic congestion had become biggest problem for the city and the ring road project is essential for its solution but traffic issues cannot be solved without shifting the cottage industries, bus and truck terminals out of the city areas.

The meeting was attended by Director Planning and Development Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Director General, RDA, Project Director Muhammad Abdullah and other officers concerned.

