Commissioner for special action to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed all deputy commissioners of the region to ensure strict action against profiteering to control inflation.

Presiding over a divisional video link conference here on Saturday, the commissioner said that provincial government has given task to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates to masses.

He directed all deputy commissioners of the region to pay special focus on prices of poultry, fruit and vegetables. He asked officers concerned to make all wholesale points and sahulat bazaars operational for public facilitation.

The commissioner asked officers to contact all stake holders for supply of flour and sugar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that district administration has launched a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers.

He informed commissioner that four supply from all flour Mills was continued across the district.

He said that price control magistrates have been directed to ensure strict action against profiteers without any discrimination.