UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Special Action To Control Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:06 PM

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed all deputy commissioners of the region to ensure strict action against profiteering to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed all deputy commissioners of the region to ensure strict action against profiteering to control inflation.

Presiding over a divisional video link conference here on Saturday, the commissioner said that provincial government has given task to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates to masses.

He directed all deputy commissioners of the region to pay special focus on prices of poultry, fruit and vegetables. He asked officers concerned to make all wholesale points and sahulat bazaars operational for public facilitation.

The commissioner asked officers to contact all stake holders for supply of flour and sugar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that district administration has launched a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers.

He informed commissioner that four supply from all flour Mills was continued across the district.

He said that price control magistrates have been directed to ensure strict action against profiteers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan Price All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

20 seconds ago
 Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid ..

Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

24 seconds ago
 Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

10 minutes ago
 Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged be ..

Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged before LHC

22 minutes ago
 IIOJK independence, PM Imran's priority agenda, sa ..

IIOJK independence, PM Imran's priority agenda, says Fawad

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.