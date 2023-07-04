Open Menu

Commissioner For Special Attention Towards Increasing Cotton Yield

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner for special attention towards increasing cotton yield

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday stressed the need for paying special attention on increasing per acre yield of cotton crop.

He stated this while presiding over the meeting of the Divisional Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee here at his office.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts participated in the meeting through video link while Director of Agriculture Shahid Hussain and other members were also present.

The Commissioner said that Kisan Facilitation Centers should be made operational as per SOPs. He announced the third party audit of all facility centers.

He said the government had fixed price of cotton as Rs 8500 per 40 kg while strict action would be taken against those who buy less than this rate.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti also stressed for observing Mega Farmer's Day to create awareness about better care of cotton crop in all the four districts.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to strictly monitor the teams formed to guide the cotton farmers and adopt a zero tolerance policy against those who sell fake pesticides and fertilizers.

He said that full guidance should be provided to farmers regarding the ongoing recommendations for better care of cotton crop.

Briefing the meeting, Agriculture Director Shahid Hussain said that cotton was sowed over 209,000 acres of land against the target of 180,000 acres in Sargodha Division.

He said that 24,233 farmers in the four districts had cultivated cotton this year, while 18 farmer facilitation centers were currently functioning in the division, where sprays, fertilizers and other agricultural related items of various companies were available in abundance at discounted rates.

Similarly, 144 field teams of the agriculture department were engaged inguiding the cotton growers, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Guide Sargodha Buy Price Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

19 minutes ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

36 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

41 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

51 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

1 hour ago
Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

2 hours ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan