Commissioner for special monitoring of demand, supply of commodities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the districts here on Wednesday.

Giving directions to keep wholesale points of commodities and DC counters fully functional, Commissioner said that the Punjab government has started giving subsidy to certain 'keryana' stores.

He ordered to cancel the quota of flour mills over any interruption in the supply of government flour.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure supply in the market from grain and vegetable markets and special monitoring of demand and supply of tomatoes, potatoes and sugar.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that strict measures were being taken to provide urea fertilizer to the farmers.

He ordered to make the Corona vaccination drive successful to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

While giving a briefing, DCs from Multan division said that 131 price control magistrates carried out 10468 raids against profiteers in the division. More than Rs 1.3 million fines, 20 FIRs registered and 41 illegal profiteers were arrested. 1327 raids were carried out against hoarding of pesticides. 12 FIRs registered, 12 stockists arrested and 14 shops sealed. 200 bags of DAP and 18780 bags of urea fertilizer were seized and sold at government rates.

Likewise, 367 agricultural fair price shops are functional in the division while 3501 shops were registered under Ehsaas Ration programme at 497 union councils across the division and registration process was underway.

No case of dengue was reported in the division. 2210 anti-dengue teams have served 35 notices during surveillance while RED vaccine target of first dose of phase 2 has been achieved.