UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Special Monitoring Of Demand, Supply Of Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner for special monitoring of demand, supply of commodities

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the districts here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the districts here on Wednesday.

Giving directions to keep wholesale points of commodities and DC counters fully functional, Commissioner said that the Punjab government has started giving subsidy to certain 'keryana' stores.

He ordered to cancel the quota of flour mills over any interruption in the supply of government flour.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure supply in the market from grain and vegetable markets and special monitoring of demand and supply of tomatoes, potatoes and sugar.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that strict measures were being taken to provide urea fertilizer to the farmers.

He ordered to make the Corona vaccination drive successful to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

While giving a briefing, DCs from Multan division said that 131 price control magistrates carried out 10468 raids against profiteers in the division. More than Rs 1.3 million fines, 20 FIRs registered and 41 illegal profiteers were arrested. 1327 raids were carried out against hoarding of pesticides. 12 FIRs registered, 12 stockists arrested and 14 shops sealed. 200 bags of DAP and 18780 bags of urea fertilizer were seized and sold at government rates.

Likewise, 367 agricultural fair price shops are functional in the division while 3501 shops were registered under Ehsaas Ration programme at 497 union councils across the division and registration process was underway.

No case of dengue was reported in the division. 2210 anti-dengue teams have served 35 notices during surveillance while RED vaccine target of first dose of phase 2 has been achieved.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Government Of Punjab Price Market From Government Million Tomatoes Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s phone call

13 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmer ..

CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmers to promote Agriculture Secto ..

3 minutes ago
 DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swa ..

DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swati

3 minutes ago
 German Chancellor to Discuss Pandemic With Regiona ..

German Chancellor to Discuss Pandemic With Regional Heads on January 7 - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vou ..

Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vouchers for Vaccinated Citizens

3 minutes ago
 Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian D ..

Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian Drills in Belarus in February-M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.