Commissioner for speeding up efforts to curb dengue, polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday directed departments concerned to speed up the efforts for eradication of dengue and polio virus.

He gave these directives while presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue and polio campaigns at his office.

All deputy commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and other relevant officers participated through video link.

The Commissioner ordered the deputy commissioners to personally monitor anti-polio and dengue campaigns in their districts.

He mentioned that special attention should be paid to monitoring and surveillance in high-risk areas.