Commissioner For Speeding Up Repair Work Of Main Canal In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq has underlined the need for expediting the pace of repair work on the main water canal of Chashma Right Bank Canal(CRBC) which was affected during the recent flood

He expressed these views during his visit to the canal to review the construction and repair work of the canal along with Chief Engineer WAPDA Gohar Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) CRBC Najamul Hasan Qureshi.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected various affected segments of the water channel and took stock of work progress, directing the officials concerned to further speed up the pace of work to restore water supply for irrigation purposes at the earliest.

Chief Engineer WAPDA gave a briefing to Commissioner Dera regarding the various affected points of the canal and the pace of the construction and repair work.

It was informed that during the 2022 floods, the CRBC-the main canal got damaged and work was continuing at a fast pace currently, work was underway on package III.

The Commissioner was told that water was released in the canal after the completion of work on packages II and I, but the supply was later suspended due to the process of de-silting.

After the cleanliness process, the water supply would be restored into package III as well, adding after the restoration of package IV water would be provided up to areas of Jumma Sharif to mitigate the difficulties of farmers there.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Afaq said that various measures were being taken for relief and restoration of infrastructures that were damaged by the recent flood in 2022.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and added that since the country's economy was mainly dependent on the agriculture sector it should not suffer.

In that regard, he added, water supply should be ensured for farmers at the earliest.

He said that resolution of farmers' problems was included in the priorities of the administration and all-out efforts would be made to facilitate growers.

