Commissioner For Speeding Up Road Rehabilitation Program

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner for speeding up road rehabilitation program

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare schemes being executed under the road rehabilitation programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare schemes being executed under the road rehabilitation programme.

Presiding over a meeting on the implementation of the program here, she made it clear that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was closely monitoring the program, so the relevant departments should refrain from delaying tactics, otherwise they would be held accountable.

She said that the meeting would be held regularly about the progress of the major repair and rehabilitation program of roads and if there was any administrative or technical hurdle, be informed her immediately.

It was told in the meeting that work on rehabilitation was going on 11 schemes in the division and 2 in the district.

She said that there were five schemes in Faisalabad, three in Chiniot, three each in districts Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. The total estimated cost of these projects was Rs 23,254 million.

