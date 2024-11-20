Commissioner For Speedy Redressal Of Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday directed the officers and heads of all government departments to take appropriate steps for speedy redressal of public grievances.
During a meeting, she said the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses. In this connection, all officers and heads of government departments should adopt open-door policy and avoid from using delaying tactics in redressing of public complaints and grievances, she added.
She also heard public complaints in her office and issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same.
She said that there was no room for negligent, lethargic, delinquent and corrupt elements in the government departments. Therefore, all officials and officers of government offices should focus on their performance as their performance would be evaluated with the redressal of public grievances, she added.
She also asked the general public to approach her office if they face any problem regarding redressal of their complaints or grievances in the government offices.
