Commissioner for starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot, Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot and Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads without delay.

Presiding over a review meeting on the provincial annual development programme 2024-25 here Tuesday, she said that Faisalabad-Chiniot and Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads were big projects and construction on both roads should be started immediately as CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was very keen in completion of public welfare projects.

She said that construction should be according to SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) as a zero tolerance policy is being adopted on transparency.

The commissioner also took briefings on repair, maintenance and rehabilitation on various other roads including Faisalabad Dry port to Sahianwala, Niamoanba Samundri road to fish farm link roads.

She directed the superintendent engineer highways to share their photos from project sites.

The commissioner was also briefed by the building department on trauma center, Samundri, Safe City Project Faisalabad, THQ hospital Chak Jhumra, model police stations, GOR-III and other projects.

The commissioner gave necessary directions on the under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazar.

Earlier, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi said that under ADP 2024-25, work on 171 schemes is under way and 46 percent work on the schemes has almost been completed. At least 99 new uplift projects are being initiated in the division.