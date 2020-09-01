UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Starting Patchwork Of 40 Roads

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Commissioner for starting patchwork of 40 roads

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Tuesday directed all departments concerned to immediately start patchwork on 40 roads in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Tuesday directed all departments concerned to immediately start patchwork on 40 roads in the provincial capital.

He directed the officials to carry out restoration work at night time and avoid blockage of road for patchwork.

Chairing a meeting in committee room, the commissioner said that there were 6.2 million vehicles registered in Lahore, due to which, the condition of roads gets dilapidated over time.

He constituted a committee under Chief Traffic Officer Lahore comprising senior officer for planning and enforcing model traffic management in the city.

Zulfiqar Ghumman directed the committee to select five roads for model traffic management.

He said the number of underground storage reservoirs for water were being enhanced. He said the district administration had identified more sites to enhance the number of panahgahs (shelter homes).

He also directed the LESCO officers to remove banners etc for making clear vision of PSCA cameras at different points, adding that LESCO should devise a plan to remove all hanging wires in the city.

DC Lahore Danish Afzal, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, CCO MCL Syed Ali Bukhari, SP Security Bilal Zafar, MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz,CEO LPC Syed Qalab Abbas, Additional Commissioner Tariq Qureshi,ACG Mushtaq Tiwana and officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Vehicles Road Traffic All Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

56 minutes ago

House maid arrested, gold ornaments recovered

2 minutes ago

Defence Day heroes, our pride

2 minutes ago

Serbian President, Russian Ambassador Discuss Prep ..

2 minutes ago

Over 113 officers promoted to Grade 19 in Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.