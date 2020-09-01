Commissioner for starting patchwork of 40 roads

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Tuesday directed all departments concerned to immediately start patchwork on 40 roads in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Tuesday directed all departments concerned to immediately start patchwork on 40 roads in the provincial capital.

He directed the officials to carry out restoration work at night time and avoid blockage of road for patchwork.

Chairing a meeting in committee room, the commissioner said that there were 6.2 million vehicles registered in Lahore, due to which, the condition of roads gets dilapidated over time.

He constituted a committee under Chief Traffic Officer Lahore comprising senior officer for planning and enforcing model traffic management in the city.

Zulfiqar Ghumman directed the committee to select five roads for model traffic management.

He said the number of underground storage reservoirs for water were being enhanced. He said the district administration had identified more sites to enhance the number of panahgahs (shelter homes).

He also directed the LESCO officers to remove banners etc for making clear vision of PSCA cameras at different points, adding that LESCO should devise a plan to remove all hanging wires in the city.

DC Lahore Danish Afzal, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, CCO MCL Syed Ali Bukhari, SP Security Bilal Zafar, MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz,CEO LPC Syed Qalab Abbas, Additional Commissioner Tariq Qureshi,ACG Mushtaq Tiwana and officers also attended the meeting.