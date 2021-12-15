UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Steps To Control Inflation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Commissioner for steps to control inflation

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad Wednesday has given task to deputy commissioners to take steps to control inflation across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad Wednesday has given task to deputy commissioners to take steps to control inflation across the division.

While presiding over divisional meeting regarding price control here, he ordered officials concerned to keep wholesale points of edibles items and DC-counters completely functional.

The commissioner directed officials to cancel the licenses of flour mills over interruption in supply of government flour.

He asked DCs to ensure supply into the markets on controlled rates from vegetable and grain market and proper monitoring of demand and supply of tomatoes, potatoes and sugar.

DC Amir Karim Khan said that strict measures were being taken to provide urea fertilizer to growers. He said that DC counters and wholesale points were directly providing relief to masses.

He said that complaint cell has also been set-up against profiteering. The commissioner also got briefed by DCs from Multan division.

Related Topics

Multan Price Market From Government Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national ..

PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national uplift: Amjad

3 minutes ago
 Controller General Accounts inaugurates GP Fund Fa ..

Controller General Accounts inaugurates GP Fund Facilitation Centre

3 minutes ago
 Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in ..

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official

3 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Security Guarantees I ..

Russia in Contact With US on Security Guarantees Issue - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

Commissioner visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

6 minutes ago
 The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.