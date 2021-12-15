Commissioner for steps to control inflation

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad Wednesday has given task to deputy commissioners to take steps to control inflation across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad Wednesday has given task to deputy commissioners to take steps to control inflation across the division.

While presiding over divisional meeting regarding price control here, he ordered officials concerned to keep wholesale points of edibles items and DC-counters completely functional.

The commissioner directed officials to cancel the licenses of flour mills over interruption in supply of government flour.

He asked DCs to ensure supply into the markets on controlled rates from vegetable and grain market and proper monitoring of demand and supply of tomatoes, potatoes and sugar.

DC Amir Karim Khan said that strict measures were being taken to provide urea fertilizer to growers. He said that DC counters and wholesale points were directly providing relief to masses.

He said that complaint cell has also been set-up against profiteering. The commissioner also got briefed by DCs from Multan division.