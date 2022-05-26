Commissioner for steps to control inflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Divisional Administration has started strict monitoring of markets to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Divisional Administration has started strict monitoring of markets to control inflation.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak , on Thursday, suddenly reached the vegetable market and reviewed the process of auction of vegetables and fruits.

" I will personally visit the market and check the performance of the price control magistrates". Commissioner Aamir Khattak while issuing instructions to display the official rates at prominent places.

He said that high quality vegetables and fruits were being provided at wholesale points.

Khattak hinted that sewerage and sanitation facilities would be improved in the vegetable market.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood gave a briefing on price mechanism.