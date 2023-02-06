UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Stern Action Against Absentee Officials

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak visited different branches of Metropolitan Corporation and directed stern action against the officer/officials over absence as the lists of absent officials have been prepared.

The commissioner, during his visit to the Metropolitan Corporation office here on Monday, said that the basic purpose of the metropolitan office was to facilitate masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers of the corporate office to give a detailed briefing to him with a complete record.

He also directed officers concerned to improve recovery.

Khattak said that a comprehensive crackdown was being launched against illegal parking stands, encroachments and buildings across the region.

He further said that a proper mechanism would be made to resolve public complaints on priority.

The commissioner asked officers concerned to prepare data on complaints and action taken on complaints. He urged Metropolitan officers to play a due role in resolving public issues and providing the best facilities to the masses.

