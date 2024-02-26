Open Menu

Commissioner For Stern Action Against Fake Pesticides, Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner for stern action against fake pesticides, fertilizers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha division, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti,ordered to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers.

Deputy Commissioners (DC) were directed to conduct sampling and registration of cases through district task forces.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of pesticide dealers here on Monday at his office.

All dealers were asked to get register their stock by the beginning of next week otherwise strict action will be taken against non-declared stock and the stock will be confiscated.

He stressed that there would be no compromise on the quality of pesticides and fertilizers.

He ordered to display Panna flexes of stock, rate lists of fertilizers at all notified points and also check the record of fertilizer sale receipts, and cash memos to farmers."Dealers could not force farmers to take DAP fertilizer along with urea",he maintained.

Deputy Commissioners of the division, and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

