Commissioner For Stern Action Against Fake Pesticides, Fertilizers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha division, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti,ordered to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers.
Deputy Commissioners (DC) were directed to conduct sampling and registration of cases through district task forces.
He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of pesticide dealers here on Monday at his office.
All dealers were asked to get register their stock by the beginning of next week otherwise strict action will be taken against non-declared stock and the stock will be confiscated.
He stressed that there would be no compromise on the quality of pesticides and fertilizers.
He ordered to display Panna flexes of stock, rate lists of fertilizers at all notified points and also check the record of fertilizer sale receipts, and cash memos to farmers."Dealers could not force farmers to take DAP fertilizer along with urea",he maintained.
Deputy Commissioners of the division, and concerned officers were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC directs ACs to intensify action against kite-flying9 minutes ago
-
Action sought against kite-flying with chemically-coated strings9 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in Libyan boat accident was sentenced to 20 years in prison9 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to vaccinate their cattle, birds for better health9 minutes ago
-
ANP to stage protest in front of KP assembly on Feb 2819 minutes ago
-
Around 2,459 valid OEPs registered with BEOE: Official29 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall spell likely to prevail till Friday in KP29 minutes ago
-
NEF announces 'Merit Award' for children of FDE teachers39 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected as first woman chief minister Punjab59 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks details of cases against Senator Shibli Faraz in three days1 hour ago
-
Notorious criminal allegedly killed by his own accomplices1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential1 hour ago