Commissioner for stern action against hoarders, profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to control prices and ensure availability of edibles and implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the division.

Presiding a meeting here on Friday, the Commissioner Sukkur said that officials of all the departments should perform their duties devotedly to discourage hoarding and profiteering and provide relief to the masses.