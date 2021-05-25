UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Stern Action Against Marriage In Violation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Karachi, Naveed Ahmed Shaikh has directed to take stern action against marriage ceremonies being held at homes or private places in violation of SOPs issued to curtail spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner while presiding over a meeting held here on Tuesday to review implementation status of measures being taken to prevent spread of the contagion, also asked proprietors of marriage halls and catering services to cooperate with the administration and pin point the persons arranging such events in violation of government's directives.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners, DIGP Zulfikar Larak, other relevant officers and representatives of associations of marriage halls, catering services and restaurants owners.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about implementation on COVID SOPs in their respective districts and informed about complaints regarding holding of marriage ceremonies inside homes or at private places.

Taking notice of the complaint, the commissioner directed DC's to take stern action against such violations so that government's decision regarding marriage ceremonies could be implemented in letter and spirit.

Shaikh also warned owners of marriage halls and catering services to desist from violation and share the information of violators with the administration.

The owners of halls and catering services assured their cooperation in the regard and said they would assist the administration in detecting location of such ceremonies.

