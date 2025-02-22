Commissioner for stern action against overcharging in cattle markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner district Aamir Kareem Khan on Saturday directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against overcharging in the 10 cattle markets of the division.

According to a spokesperson,Commissioner directed the district administration to closely monitor the pricing in these markets to prevent any exploitation of buyers and traders.

He issued a stern warning,stating that legal action will be taken against those involved in overpricing.

He further instructed that the official rate list be prominently displayed at all cattle markets to ensure transparency.

He stated that any complaints from citizens or traders regarding excessive prices should be addressed immediately."The establishment of cattle markets aims to provide convenience to both buyers and traders," he added.

The commissioner has directed the model cattle market authorities to collect only the officially approved fees.

He also stressed the need to improve sanitation conditions in the markets to create a better environment for all stakeholders.