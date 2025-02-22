Commissioner For Stern Action Against Overcharging In Cattle Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner district Aamir Kareem Khan on Saturday directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against overcharging in the 10 cattle markets of the division.
According to a spokesperson,Commissioner directed the district administration to closely monitor the pricing in these markets to prevent any exploitation of buyers and traders.
He issued a stern warning,stating that legal action will be taken against those involved in overpricing.
He further instructed that the official rate list be prominently displayed at all cattle markets to ensure transparency.
He stated that any complaints from citizens or traders regarding excessive prices should be addressed immediately."The establishment of cattle markets aims to provide convenience to both buyers and traders," he added.
The commissioner has directed the model cattle market authorities to collect only the officially approved fees.
He also stressed the need to improve sanitation conditions in the markets to create a better environment for all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for stern action against overcharging in cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
AKFP to extend health services12 minutes ago
-
18 sugar stalls to be set up during Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Two killed,one Injured in separate road accidents22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 3rd polio case32 minutes ago
-
Five family members injured in a roof collapse42 minutes ago
-
NDF & IUCN conducts training on boat engine operation, maintenance for Fishermen in Sujawal1 hour ago
-
48 miscreants in Kurram arrested: IGP told1 hour ago
-
Sukkur IBA University to host vibrant Flower Exhibition 20251 hour ago
-
Traffic police issues 385 challans,imposes over Rs two lac fine in a single day1 hour ago
-
Despite diminutive emissions, Pakistan stands out in global climate commitments2 hours ago
-
Speeding van kills student on Khairpur Ranipur National Highway2 hours ago