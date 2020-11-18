UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Stern Action Against Violators Of COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner for stern action against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday asked the managements of marriage halls,restaurants and super markets to strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to take stern action against violators of SOPs in the megalopolis,said a spokesman to Commissioner Karachi.

The Commissioner instructed the DCs to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in their respective jurisdictions.

He categorically ordered for swift action against all the restaurants,marriage halls and super markets who would violate the coronavirus SOPs.

