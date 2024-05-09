Commissioner For Stern Action Over Dengue Larvae
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against the building owners over presence of dengue larvae
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against the building owners over presence of dengue larvae.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding dengue campaign here on Thursday, the commissioner said that comprehensive coordination among all departments needed to make dengue campaign successful.
She said that task has been given to all departments concerned to give their best in the campaign adding that dengue deceased could be controlled by bringing more improvement in surveillance of dengue larvae.
The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against the area incharge if any dengue case registered in no larvae area.
She maintained that commercial buildings were being sealed while red sticker was being displayed outside the domestic buildings over presence of dengue larvae.
