Commissioner for stern action to check profiteering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh has directed concerned officers to take stern action against profiteers for ensuring availability of essential food items on affordable prices during holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday to review arrangements made by deputy commissioners for controlling the prices, the commissioner asked all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to check the prices of essential food items and take stringent action against the violators.

Additional commissioner I Asad Ali Khan and Additional Commissioner II Jawad Mazher and all the deputy commissioners attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner about steps they have planned to check overpricing during month of Ramazan.

The commissioner asked them to report the office of Commissioner on daily basis about actions taken against violation of control prices.