Commissioner For Stopping Inter- Provincial Smuggling Of Wheat

Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has said for stopping the inter provincial smuggling of Wheat check posts of administration and Food department has been set up at all the routes of Khyber Pakhtoon Khawa (KPK)

Commissioner said that there present wide reserves of wheat in the goodowns of food department adding that besides the reserves of food department there were still presented 18555 metric ton wheat in all the 32Flour Mills of the division.Presiding over a meeting of all the four deputy commissioners of Sargodha division at conference Hall on Thursday the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the administrative officers for strictly monitoring the check posts of food department for controlling the rates of wheat and flour. ��The meeting also attended by additional commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, ADCR Shoaib Ali, Deputy Director Food Arshed Watoo, Assistant Commissioner General Aisha Ghazanfar, assistant commissioner revenue Shoaib Nissuwana, and other concerned officers.

Dr. Farah Masood has stressed the officers for the need of checking the stock of mills administration and to strictly monitor their outlet adding that for also making sure registration of available stock in Mills goodown as well. She directed the administration for taking action against theblack marketers' involved artificial shortage of flour in the market to provide relief to the people.

She also stressed the officers for the need of activating the price control magistrates so as the prices of necessities of LIFE could be controlled. On this occasion the Commissioner has directed to eliminate commission mafia from Land Record Centers and to immediately resolve the problems on priority basis presented in the open Katcheries.

