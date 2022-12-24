UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Streamlining WASA By Resolving Its Financial Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Commissioner for streamlining WASA by resolving its financial problems

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has expressed hope that during his posting, here, in the city he would serve the citizens living in the 9 districts of the division.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has expressed hope that during his posting, here, in the city he would serve the citizens living in the 9 districts of the division.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday, the commissioner underlined the need of streamlining Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) by resolving its financial problems which had hampered service delivery of the organization.

Memon asked the officials to utilize Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement for a special development package for Hyderabad for making improvements in WASA.

He assured the agency's officers that he would take up before the authorities the issues marring the performance of the public utility.

The commissioner directed the officers of WASA to immediately take steps to drain the rainwater which had kept the grounds in Public School Hyderabad flooded since the monsoon rains.

Memon asked Principal Public School Imran Ahmed Larik to clear the dues of WASA through payment of a fraction of the arrears along with the monthly water and drainage bills.

He said the school should demand a fee from any government organization which was using its buildings or grounds.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and WASA attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Water Hyderabad From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between ..

Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between Japan, Central Asia - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA M ..

Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA Malik Asad Sikandar

1 minute ago
 Germany Risks Becoming 'Bankrupt State' Due to Exc ..

Germany Risks Becoming 'Bankrupt State' Due to Excess Energy Spending - Senior L ..

1 minute ago
 Sanjrani sends well wishes on eve of Christmas

Sanjrani sends well wishes on eve of Christmas

1 minute ago
 Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to meet in PSF National Sq ..

Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to meet in PSF National Squash C'ship final

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.