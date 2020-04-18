Commissioner for strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Multan

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered to launch operation against hoarders and profiteers in forthcoming month of Ramazan

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered to launch operation against hoarders and profiteers in forthcoming month of Ramazan.

He said that Divisional administration was active for welfare of masses in holy month under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that during fight against corona virus pandemic this provision of ration to masses on cheaper rates is also priority.

He ordered officials to take strict action against hoarders and people involved in artificial inflation.

He asked the price control magistrates to raid before iftari during Ramazan to control inflation.

He ordered to display rate lists of commodities at proper places across the division.

He directed district officials to ensure strict monitoring of auction process of commodities at markets.

He directed to implement preventive measures regarding corona virus into the markets.

He also asked city traffic police to devise effective traffic plan during sehar and iftar timings in the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan.

