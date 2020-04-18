UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Commissioner for strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Multan

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered to launch operation against hoarders and profiteers in forthcoming month of Ramazan

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered to launch operation against hoarders and profiteers in forthcoming month of Ramazan.

He said that Divisional administration was active for welfare of masses in holy month under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that during fight against corona virus pandemic this provision of ration to masses on cheaper rates is also priority.

He ordered officials to take strict action against hoarders and people involved in artificial inflation.

He asked the price control magistrates to raid before iftari during Ramazan to control inflation.

He ordered to display rate lists of commodities at proper places across the division.

He directed district officials to ensure strict monitoring of auction process of commodities at markets.

He directed to implement preventive measures regarding corona virus into the markets.

He also asked city traffic police to devise effective traffic plan during sehar and iftar timings in the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan.

APP /sak1200 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Police Government Of Punjab Traffic Price Market

Recent Stories

Coronavirus spotlights Swedish segregation

26 seconds ago

Exports increase 20.44% to Rs. 2726 bln in 3 quart ..

27 seconds ago

DC warns of strict action using substandard materi ..

1 minute ago

PHC continues inspections, guidance to prepare fiv ..

1 minute ago

Drug pusher possessing 1033gm hashish arrested

1 minute ago

Rs 40,000 Prize bonds worth Rs 254 Billion Withdra ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.