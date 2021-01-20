UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Action Against Land Grabbers In Channi Alam Sher Cattle Market

Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner for strict action against land grabbers in Channi Alam Sher Cattle market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against land grabbers and the area of Channi Alam Sher Cattle Market should be get evacuated so that the cattle market could be made fully functional within shortest possible time frame.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the board of Directors of Cattle Market Management Company held here.

The commissioner said that recruitment at the vacant senior posts of the Cattle Market Management Company would significantly improve its performance and the biggest challenge for the new officers would be to activate Channi Alam Sher cattle market which has the potential to become largest cattle market of Rawalpindi District due to its ideal location.

He said, the boundary wall of the market should also be reconstructed to make it safe and secure area.

The shortlisted candidates for the posts of Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager Operations were endorsed by the BoD meeting.

Channi Alam Sher cattle market, on 22 kanal precious government land is located at best place of the city, the commissioner said adding, the efforts to make it a fully functional cattle market would not only be useful for the citizens but also the cattle breeders would be able to have easy access and earn more profits.

He said that Rawalpindi police would provide all possible help in the operation to be launched against the qabza mafia and the administration would take action as soon as possible.

He said that a cattle market on four to five kanals of land in Rawalpindi district is located near Gujar Khan which is only sufficient for the local needs of the tehsil.

The Cattle Market Management Company also discussed other issues in detail in the meeting which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, EDO Finance and Planning Maleeha Jamal, Additional Director Livestock and other members of the Board of Directors of the management company.

