Commissioner for strict action against one dish violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, took strict notice of the violation of one dish in marriage halls and directed Deputy Commissioners to speed up actions.

He said that there was a ban on one-dish on all wedding functions. Violation of one-dish is not allowed even at home wedding ceremonies. He directed to register cases against the wedding hall owners, and event organizers for violation of One dish and urged citizens to follow the government orders to avoid any trouble.

While giving the briefing, he was told that raids were being taken against the violation of one-dish orders in the Multan division, under the directions of the Punjab government.

As many as 777 raids were conducted. A Rs 5,56,000 fine was imposed on 20 marriage halls, three cases were registered, four persons were arrested and five marriage halls were sealed during the last three weeks across the division.

