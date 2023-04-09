Close
Commissioner For Strict Action Against Plazas Violating Parking Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner for strict action against plazas violating parking rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District Administration to take strict action against plazas violating the parking rules.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner during a visit to various commercial plazas had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against those violating the parking rules.

She said that the administration on the directives of the Commissioner was taking solid steps to resolve the traffic congestion problem and Murree road was being made a model road.

She informed that the Commissioner visited Jameel Corporation Faizabad, Farooq Corporation Shamshabad, Ariez Tower and others and inspected the parking areas established in the plazas.

The parking areas of Jameel Corporation, Farooq Corporation, and Ariez Tower were closed and converted into warehouses and showrooms.

Notices on the directives of the commissioner were issued and the closed spaces were got opened.

Aries Tower's basement was full of rubbish and garbage which was got cleared.

Notices were issued to the owners of 20 plazas for violating the parking rules, she informed.

The commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken if the owners of the parking plazas would not follow the approved parking plans.

The parking spaces of the plazas which were approved under the building plans, will have to be opened in any case, he added.

Strict action would be taken against the plaza owners who would not manage parking lots, he said adding, commercial activities and stalls would not be allowed in the parking lots.

The parking lots would not be allowed to be used for business purposes as there was a lot of parking problem in the city, he said.

The basements in commercial plazas supposed to be used as parking lots, should be opened for parking of vehicles particularly on Murree Road, the Commissioner said.

