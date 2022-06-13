Commissioner for strict action against profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad said strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders in the division.

He said this while chairing a meeting with price control magistrates here on Monday.

He reviewed the performance of magistrates and directed them to ensure government rates of daily use items in markets besides visiting bazaars on daily basis.

The commissioner said the Punjab government was striving hard to provide the maximum relief to the masses.

He directed price magistrates to make sure that shopkeepers should place price listson prominent places in their shops.