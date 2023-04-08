Close
Commissioner For Strict Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon here on Saturday directed the deputy commissioner to continue strict action against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon here on Saturday directed the deputy commissioner to continue strict action against profiteers.

He directed them to also listen to the complaints of the citizens and magistrates should address their problems.

The people could register their complaints on Commissioner's Karachi Control Room numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.

