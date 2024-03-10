Commissioner For Strict Action Against Profiteers During Ramzan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner, Muhammad Saleem Rajput has directed the officers concerned that implementation of government fixed prices of essential items must be ensured during Holy month of Ramazan and shopkeepers and traders made bound not to charge over prices of the daily use items failing which structure action should be initiated against the violators.
According to statement issued here on Sunday, the Commissioner said on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, pricing control must be implemented during Ramzan at all cost and strict action against profiteers and hoarders be expedited.
Meanwhile, the local administration has initiated action against profiteers in all 7 districts of Karachi division and over 800000 rupees fine was imposed against 137 profiteers for charging higher prices of the essential items.
