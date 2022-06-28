UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Strict Action Against Sellers Of Counterfeit Fertilizers, Pesticides

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner for strict action against sellers of counterfeit fertilizers, pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed crack down against sellers of counterfeit fertilizers and pesticides.

While addressing a meeting here, he directed officers of agriculture department to expedite process of raids to discourage sale of substandard fertilizers and pesticides. Sale of counterfeit pesticides are not acceptable in the division, he categorically stated. Crackdown should be done on large scale, he directed.

Khattak stated that the officers should not sit in office but pay regular visits in markets to discourage sale of fake inputs.

Farmers' livelihood is linked to agriculture field. He also instructed officers to actively pursue cases pending with courts in order to ensure punishment playing havoc not only with country's economy but also depriving farmers from reasonable livelihood, said Amir Khattak.

About government steps, he observed that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to masses. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto, DC Lodhran Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir and many other officials were present on this occasion.

