Commissioner For Strict Action Against Small Traders, Violating SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Commissioner for strict action against small traders, violating SOPs

The divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh has directed all Deputy Commissioners for taking stern action against small traders violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set up to operate business activities from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh has directed all Deputy Commissioners for taking stern action against small traders violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set up to operate business activities from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chairing a meeting to review situation after resuming shops here on Monday, he directed officials to ensure adopting precautionary measures including wearing face masks, observe social distance as a part of Standard operating procedures (SOPs) formed for allowing business activities by the Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by the DC Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, DCTharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, DC Umerkot Nadeem Memon, SSP Mirpurkhas Jawed Baloch and other relevant officers.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the meeting that grocery, vegetable, fruit shops and Pharmacies would be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Sunday while small trades including cloth, electronics, furniture, confectionery were allowed to open four days in a week from Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whereas big Shopping malls, beauty saloons, hair dressers, hotels, marriage halls, cinemas and gyms will be remained closed.

