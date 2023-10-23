Open Menu

Commissioner For Strict Action Against Violation Of One Dish Policy

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner for strict action against violation of one dish policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Multan Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak took a resolute stance against the violation of the "one dish" policy at marriage halls.

The Commissioner ordered the Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodharan and Khanewal to launch an immediate crackdown on wedding functions.

This ban on serving more than one dish at wedding events is now applicable not only to marriage halls but also to home wedding ceremonies.

Aamir Khattak said, there will be no exceptions, and cases will be filed against wedding hall owners and event organizers found in violation. Multan's citizens are urged to follow these government orders to avoid any potential trouble, as this move is a significant shift in the local event and dining landscape, said official sources.

