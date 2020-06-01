UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Action On Canal Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Commissioner for strict action on canal water theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq directed strict action against theft of irrigation water across the division.

Following direction from Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Shan ul Haq directed officials to constitute committees under supervision of assistant commissioners in order to discourage water theft.

Similarly, officials of Canal, Police and Magistrates will launch effective crackdown against the water thieves.

Non bailable cases would be registered against the thieves.

Nobody will be allowed to exploit farmers and affect revenue.

The thieves will be imposed fine, he added.

Commissioner Shan ul Haq observed that the government was committed to protect rights of the farmers. Agriculture is mainstay of country's economy and irrigation water will be ensured for agriculture sector at tail, he added.

