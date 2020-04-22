UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Action To Be Taken Against Hoarders And Profiteers

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the government has declared war on hoarders, profiteers and smugglers; District officers will have to play a leading role in this drive adding that All Deputy Commissioners should compile the Ramazan Contingency Plan.

Ensure availability and sale of food items in large quantities and at fixed prices during the holy month. No excuse will be accepted in this regard. Assistant Commissioner to inspect lockdown on a daily basis and submits a report.

She said that price control magistrates should be vigilant. Apart from urban areas, special monitoring of prices should be done in villages as well. She was addressing a video link meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts in the conference room of her office.

Commissioner has directed the district authorities to visit the markets on a daily basis while instructing them to keep a special watch on the all markets besides the fruit markets in Ramazan. She also directed the special monitoring of the demand on daily basis including flour, ghee, sugar and pulses.

She stressed the need to ensure a food supply chain of food items during Ramzan month.

Commissioner has also stressed the need for the government to implement the lockdown in all the four districts under SOPs. Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to strictly implement the rules laid down by the government for worship in mosques during Ramadan.

Dr. Farah Masood has taken a detailed look at the ongoing operation of financial assistance to the deserving in a transparent manner and the provision of rations to the deserving in the four districts in collaboration with the Philanthropists. She has directed the Municipal Corporation officers to disinfected spray on a daily basis in public places in all the bazaars' streets.

The meeting was informed that field hospitals have been completed in Mianwali and Sargodha and Doctors and medical staff in all four districts have been trained on the use of ventilators.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has also directed the four Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention to the dengue campaign.

