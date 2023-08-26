Open Menu

Commissioner For Strict Action To Prevent Smog

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner for strict action to prevent smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, ordered strict action to prevent smog.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the districts of Multan division here Saturday, he ordered strict action against those involved in the burning of crop residues and directed that all brick kilns be shifted to zig-zag technology. Zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard, he said and directed the Secretary RTA to launch a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to impose Section-144 as required for the elimination of environmental pollution and to control smog.

While giving orders to the Agriculture Department, the Commissioner said that the farmers' livelihood was connected to the land and their issues should be addressed.

The Commissioner ordered to ensure urea and DAP fertilizer at cheaper rates. He directed the officials to launch a crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers. He asked the Agriculture Department officials to come out of the offices and conduct field monitoring.

He said that the provincial government was taking steps to provide relief to the growers.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the Punjab government had taken a good initiative in the name of 'Ab Chumkenge Gaon' to improve sanitation in rural areas.

Sewerage and sanitation work will be done by eight members management committee in each union council. The committee will include Assistant Commissioner, revenue officers, patwari and dignitaries of the area. The mentioned management committee will collect sanitation from commercial places and houses free of cost, the Commissioner expressed.

He said that in the past, there was lack of infrastructure and resources for cleanliness and sanitation of rural areas but the Punjab government had taken a historic step for the neglected rural areas.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Director Local Government Zahoor Bhutta and related officers were present.

