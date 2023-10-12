Open Menu

Commissioner For Strict Action To Prevent Smog

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, ordered crackdown against those involved in burning of crop residues and waste to prevent smog.

He expressed these views while presiding over review meeting on performance of environment department here on Thursday.

He also ordered to seal the factories causing environmental pollution by serving notices and asked DCs to launch anti-smog drive in their districts concerned effectively.

He said that the elements involved in spreading environmental pollution would be brought to justice in any case.

He directed environment department to conduct thorough investigation before reporting in the construction plan.

Aamir Khattak has ordered action against those who burn crop residues around motorways and highways.

He directed transport department to raid against smoke emitting vehicles along with traffic police.

Director environment Mahar Shamshad, while giving briefing, said that inspection of nine units spreading environmental pollution was conducted and notices were served on three units, two FIRs lodged and two units sealed.

Likewise, inspection of 46 brick kilns was made and 11 sealed 4 FIRs registered three notices issued and over Rs eight lac fine was imposed. 95 vehicles checked, 24 challaned and over Rs 47000 fine imposed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner ordered monitoring of shops of streets and towns and strict action over profiteering.

While presiding over the review meeting on artificial inflation, Aamir Khattak said that those who sell essential commodities at high prices were national criminals.

He ordered to lodge FIR s against profiteers and also arrested them. He said that artificial inflation mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

DCs while giving a briefing on the ongoing campaign against profiteering and hoarding, said that 136 price control magistrates conducted 4361 inspections in a day across the division. Three FIR s registered, 12 arrested and over Rs four lac fine imposed on profiteers.

APP/sak

1530 hrs

