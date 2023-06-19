UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Strict Enforcement Of River Protection Act At Kaghan Valley

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tareen Monday chaired a meeting of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) aimed at addressing the difficulties faced by tourists and assessing practical measures to promote tourism in the area.

During the meeting, KDA officers from different departments were briefed about the initiatives taken in Kaghan Valley at the start of the season. Discussions were held on various issues, including the promotion of tourism, the provision of maximum facilities to tourists, and other matters.

The meeting was attended by Director General KDA Tariq Khan, along with officials from various departments including Deputy Commissioner Manshera Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Balakot, and others.

After the meeting, Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tareen while talking to the media stated that the maintenance work on the Naran-Kaghan Road will begin soon.

He also mentioned that the construction of hotels in Naran has provided good accommodation facilities to tourists. Amir Sultan Tareen highlighted the significance of investor's preference and said that they choose concrete buildings which are referred to as harmful to the environment.

Commissioner Hazara said that the violation of the River Protection Act due to construction goes against environmental laws and ultimately damages the ecosystem, he further mentioned that such buildings should be demolished, and no further construction permits will be granted.

In response to a question, Commissioner Aamir Sultan mentioned that the experts from the Department of Fisheries have obtained the necessary samples regarding the spread of trout disease and following their recommendations, appropriate actions will be taken.

