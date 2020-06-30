UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Strict Enforcement Of Smart Lockdown

Tue 30th June 2020

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has called for stringent enforcement of preventive measures to ensure imposition of effective smart lockdown in Nawabshah and Sakrand tehsils for containing COVID-19 pandemic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has called for stringent enforcement of preventive measures to ensure imposition of effective smart lockdown in Nawabshah and Sakrand tehsils for containing COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioner during the visit to Nawabshah and Sakrand cities along with deputy commissioner on Monday reviewed implementation status of smart lockdown in hot spot areas.

He instructed that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing by public particularly observance of SOPs by businesses allowed to operate in hot spot areas must be ensured to achieve the required results.

The commissioner said COVID-19 patients in critical condition be treated by Plasma therapy in order to save their lives. For ascertaining the mortality rate of COVID-19 in certain areas Shah directed to keep an eye on the total deaths in the area and to form a medical committee to frame recommendations in this regard.

